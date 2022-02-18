BOSTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration is asking parents to stop using some specific baby formulas after reports an infant died and three others got sick.
The FDA is investigating whether the products contain dangerous bacteria.
Parents should check any powder formulas labeled Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare.
Throw the product out if the first two digits on the container are between 22 and 37 and the code contains K8, SH or Z2 and the expiration date is April 2022 or later.
