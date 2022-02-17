BOSTON (CBS) — Uber is now letting users see an exact breakdown of their ratings – and also revealing which cities’ riders have the lowest and highest scores.
New York City riders have the lowest average rating, according to the company, followed by Seattle and Washington, D.C. Boston is fourth on the list. The riders with the highest ratings can be found in San Antonio, Texas.
Riders can find their rating in the privacy section of the app. It shows how many times they’ve received the coveted five-stars, all the way down to the dreaded one-star review.
Uber is also sharing tips on how riders can raise their score with drivers: Buckle up, be respectful, don’t make the Uber wait and don’t slam the car door.