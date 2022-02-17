BOSTON (CBS) — Some people can’t believe Tom Brady retired in the sense that a shocking day has finally come. Others can’t believe it because … they don’t think it’s true.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, who said this week that there are people in Foxboro who are very familiar with Tom Brady, and that those people aren’t buying this retirement at all.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxboro, know him very well,” Giardi said. “And they said, ‘I don’t believe for a second that he’s done.’ I think the way things got handled a couple of Saturdays ago with the retirement, sort of leaked out early, he shamed the media, then the next day he retires, and it was very clunkily done. A lot of people feel like it was almost forced in that direction and [he] doesn’t want to go in that direction just yet.”

They cut out my rant on cake being trash and key lime pie being ELITE. Instead, we talk Tom Brady and what the future may hold. pic.twitter.com/4VSAmkq3nH — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 15, 2022

Giardi said Brady’s motivation to go this route may be driven by the quarterback determining that Tampa Bay can’t win a Super Bowl next year.

“I think the other thing that’s obvious to people that know him very well: The situation in Tampa, they ran it back last year, they didn’t win a title. Now, there’s some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn’t seem that’s gonna be the case,” Giardi said. “Maybe, just maybe, Tom Brady is looking elsewhere and is saying, ‘I can’t win a title here, but maybe I can win one elsewhere.’ And I think that’s something to follow here during the course of the offseason, because again, he did not close the door on playing football.”