BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled because they may not contain chili.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that over a ton of cans produced by Morgan Foods on December 21 were filled with cream of chicken soup instead of chili.
The issue was discovered by customers that noticed cans with the chili label actually had soup in them.
The Department of Agriculture says no one has gotten sick, but they are concerned because the cream of chicken soup has milk, wheat, and soy in it, which are known allergens and are not on the product label.
The cans were distributed nationwide. They should either be thrown away or returned to where they were bought for a refund.
More information on the recall is available here.