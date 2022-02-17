METHUEN (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Methuen on Thursday.
It happened on Kimball Road around 5:30 a.m.
The victim in the shooting has been identified as 22-year-old Edwy Lopez, who lived on Kimball Road. As of early Thursday night, no arrests have been made.
The Essex District Attorney’s office said Lopez was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital but did not survive.
Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random, adding there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Neighbors in the area said they woke up to the sound of gunshots.
“It was loud, and it woke us up from a sleep. But, by the time we kind of woke up from a dead sleep and got outside, nothing was out there,” said neighbor Katie Valcourt. “It’s really sad. This is a really quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens here.”
Methuen Police and State Police have remained on scene for hours going through evidence. A gold-colored SUV was towed from behind a house, and a section from a fence next door to the shooting appeared to be smashed apart.
No further information is currently available.