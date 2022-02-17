Meeting Between MLB, Players' Union Lasts 15 Minutes As MLBPA Responds To League's ProposalOn what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players' association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

Myrtle Milledge, Oldest New England Patriots Fan, Dies At 106Myrtle Milledge, officially recognized by the New England Patriots as their oldest fan, has died at age 106.

Mac Jones Ranks Fifth In Jersey And Merchandise Sales In NFLMac Jones may not yet stand among the best quarterbacks in the game on the field. But off the field, he's moving merchandise at a comparable rate to the biggest stars in the game.

NHL Rumor: Bruins Among Teams Expected To Be Interested In Canadiens' Defenseman Ben ChiarotThe Bruins are expected to be buyers at the NHL trade deadline next month. Could they turn to their biggest rival to strike a deal?

Jaylen Brown 'Not Losing Sleep' Over All-Star SnubWhile the rest of the Celtics are getting ready for a nice break, Jayson Tatum is getting ready to head to Cleveland for the NBA's All-Star festivities. His Celtics teammate, Jaylen Brown, has made it abundantly clear that he believes he should be making that trip as well.