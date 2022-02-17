BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,326 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, which is an increase from Wednesday. But there were also 37 additional deaths reported Thursday, which is less than the day before.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has also dropped to 2.76%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,527,970 The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,361.
There were 93,738 total new tests reported.
There are 776 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 832 on Wednesday.
There are also 152 patients currently in intensive care.