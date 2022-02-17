BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones may not yet stand among the best quarterbacks in the game on the field. But off the field, he’s moving merchandise at a comparable rate to the biggest stars in the game.
The Patriots’ rookie quarterback ranked fifth among all NFL players for merchandise sales last year, from March 1 through November 30. His final placement on the list to include the final three months of the calendar year won’t be known until April, but for the time being, Jones sits among some serious heavy hitters in the NFL.
The list is headed by Tom Brady, followed by Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranked fourth, followed by Jones. Fellow rookie QB Justin Fields was a spot behind Jones at No. 6.
Top 10 Players In Official Merchandise Sold
1. Tom Brady
2. Patrick Mahomes
3. Dak Prescott
4. Josh Allen
5. Mac Jones*
6. Justin Fields*
7. CeeDee Lamb
8. George Kittle
9. Lamar Jackson
10. Joe Burrow
*rookie
The rookies obviously got a late start in the jersey and merchandise sales department, as they didn’t join their teams until the end of April. But the two QBs have clearly won over a lot of fans in a short period of time, based on their spots on this list.
Specifically, Jones ranked fifth in jersey sales from Fanatics. He’s still got a ways to go in terms of bobblehead, Fathead, headband, T-shirts, and Funko! Pop! Vinyl figurine sales, though. As Jones likes to say as often as possible, he’s always got some room for improvement.