By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Logan Airport, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) — Airport security made an unusual find at Logan Airport Thursday morning – cash stuffed inside a slow cooker.

The TSA_New England account said there was about $10,000 hidden away in the cooking device.

“Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money,” the TSA said.

The TSA did not immediately release any other information on the incident.

