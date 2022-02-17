BOSTON (CBS) — Airport security made an unusual find at Logan Airport Thursday morning – cash stuffed inside a slow cooker.
The TSA_New England account said there was about $10,000 hidden away in the cooking device.
“Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money,” the TSA said.
Early this morning @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered approximately $10k hidden inside a slow cooker. Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money. pic.twitter.com/7DbSJsKAsI
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) February 17, 2022
The TSA did not immediately release any other information on the incident.