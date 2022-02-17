BOSTON (CBS) — “Dream Big,” “You Got This,” and “Proud Of You,” are all words of encouragement as part of a new public art installation called “Heart Warming.”

The hearts can be found at six WS Development properties in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the biggest one at 111 Harbor Way in the Seaport.

“Especially with all of the isolation caused by the pandemic, we wanted to create something that would uplift people,” said Claire Kilcullen, Assistant Marketing Manager with WS Development.

And the positive messages don’t stop there, thanks to a partnership with the Cambridge-based group Letters Against Isolation, which was started by sisters Saffron and Shreya Patel.

“We’re a nonprofit organization that writes letters and cards to isolated seniors. We started in March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic after seeing how our grandparents were suffering from loneliness, and we’ve grown since then,” said Saffron.

At each installation, you’ll find a mailbox with pens and postcards available. Once you write your heart-warming message, drop it inside the mailbox and it will then be distributed to local assisted-living facilities.

“What I wrote is just a generic message saying you are so loved and just keep on keeping on,” said Carolyn Moore of Melrose.

“We’ve gotten hundreds of letters from all of our properties so those will be delivered at the end of this month and then hundreds more will be delivered at the end of next month,” said Kilcullen.

“It’s great to see how in a time of so much darkness and loneliness we’ve been able to come together and have a positive impact,” said Saffron.

For more on the art installation, visit: www.bostonseaport.xyz.