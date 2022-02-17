BOSTON (CBS) — Menopause doesn’t just bring on hot flashes.
A new study suggests most women over 50 will also experience some degree of hair loss.
While society is quite familiar with male pattern baldness, many people aren’t aware that women tend to lose hair as they age as well. In this study, researchers in Thailand examined the scalps of nearly 200 postmenopausal women between the ages of 50 and 65 and found that more than half experienced some thinning.
Most of the women had mild hair loss, but for more than a quarter of them, it was moderate to severe. Greater hair loss was also associated with lower self-esteem.
Women experiencing female pattern hair loss are encouraged to see a dermatologist because there are some treatments that can help slow the process.