CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu abruptly ended his State of the State address Thursday after a member of the House suffered a medical emergency.
Rep. Ralph Boehm (R-Litchfield) was the one who collapsed.
In a Facebook post, Boehm wrote, “Feeling better. Tests being done. One way to make the news.”
Sununu was delivering his address just before 11 a.m. when people in the audience could be heard calling for medical attention.
The Republican governor paused his speech, and then walked off stage a short time later.
Sununu’s office said in a statement he decided not to resume the speech, and will instead release a full transcript.
According to N.H. Rep. Katherine Prudhomme O’Brien, Rep. Stephen Pearson, a Manchester firefighter, and several medical professionals helped Boehm immediately after he collapsed. Boehm was conscious by the time he was taken to the hospital.