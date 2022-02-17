CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu abruptly ended his State of the State address Thursday after a member of the House suffered a medical emergency.
Sununu was delivering his address just before 11 a.m. when people in the audience could be heard calling for medical attention.
The Republican governor paused his speech, and then walked off stage a short time later.
Sununu’s office said in a statement he decided not to resume the speech, and will instead release a full transcript.
The condition of the House member was not immediately known.