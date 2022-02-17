BROCKTON (CBS) – A retired Brockton deputy fire chief has joined more than 40 other firefighters who have filed civil lawsuits this week claiming that their protective gear is making them sick.

The lawsuits claim that chemicals used to make that gear resistant to fire, oil and water is toxic.

Retired Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Joe Marchetti is part of a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston with 14 current and retired firefighters from Worcester, Norwood, Fall River and Boston.

Marchetti was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 when he was 46 years old. He told CBS News it was due to being exposed to chemicals in his protective gear.

The chemicals, known as PFAS, Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of artificial compounds that make pans non-stick and materials waterproof or fire retardant.

But the new lawsuits claim they’re also linked to health issues including cancer. Researchers say there is evidence of PFAS in the firefighters’ gear and that research is cited in the lawsuits.

Marchetti said blood tests last year revealed his PFAS levels were higher than the general public.

“These chemicals have been known to cause harm for a long time and this gear was being supplied to us to protect us,” he told CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil.

The firefighters are seeking damages from companies that make PFAS and manufacture the protective gear.

“To know that his gear that’s meant to protect him and keep him from harm harmed him and changed him, it makes me angry,” Marchetti’s wife Jen told CBS.

Joe Marchetti said he is now cancer-free after having surgery to remove his prostate, but the side effects from that operation forced him to retire eight years early.

“It’s eight years that I don’t get to spend with my brothers in the firehouse. Eight years I don’t get to share this experience with my son. There’s a lot to miss,” he told CBS.

Marchetti and the firefighters are not blaming the fire departments they served.

All of the defendants have denied doing anything wrong. They say the weight of the scientific evidence does not show PFAS and their products cause harm in people at current levels or past levels and that includes cancer. They say their products are safe, meet or exceed applicable industry standards, and enable firefighters to do their jobs safely and effectively.