BOSTON (CBS) – While you were sleeping… I think that might be a good way to describe most of what we are expecting with our next storm. Depending on what time you go to bed Thursday night or wake up Friday morning, in all likelihood, you will miss the majority of the rain and wind. Don’t be surprised if you are woken from your slumber in the early hours of Friday by either some pounding rain, a rumble of thunder or a howling wind.

There will likely be some impact to Friday morning’s commute, the tail end of the downpours and strongest winds will extend through about 8-to-9 a.m.

If you are heading out early on Friday, be aware that there will undoubtedly be some downed limbs and wires, and you may even come across a rogue trash barrel blowing down the road.

Power outages are a bit of a concern, although this time of year without leaves on the trees or snow weighing down the limbs/wires, it is more of an isolated, or patchy concern.

TIMELINE

Thursday Afternoon:

A few rogue sprinkles are possible but the story will be the warmth. High temperatures will once again touch 60 degrees in many areas. The record in Boston is 61 degrees set back in 1981, we have a real shot. Winds get busy out of the south, gusting to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night:

The peak of the rain and wind occurs overnight. There will be a period of downpours, moving through between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. we will have frequent gusts between 50-to-65 mph along the coastline and between 35-50 mph inland. There’s a slight chance we could see a few gusts reach 70 mph on the immediate, exposed coastline of the outer Cape. Winds of this magnitude are certain to cause some tree damage as well as scattered power outages.

Friday Morning:

Rain tapers from northwest to southeast during the morning and the last to clear will be Cape Cod. Winds peak early in the morning (through about 8 a.m.) and then gradually decrease from there. We will see a wind shift to the northwest by mid to late morning and gusts will drop to between 30-40 mph by midday. Temperatures will be quite mild to start the day with highs near 60 before noon. (Record is 66 for Friday)

Rain totals will likely average between a half inch and an inch. Although it will come down heavy at times, the system will be moving fast enough not to cause any major flooding concerns. I would anticipate that the combination of the falling rain and melting snow will cause some ponding on roadways Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon:

The wind continues to decrease hour-by-hour and temperatures also begin to fall off by late afternoon and evening. Not expecting a “flash freeze” but any standing water will freeze up Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by midnight.

We will continue to update the timing and strength of the coming rain and wind as new data comes in.

