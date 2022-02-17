BOSTON (CBS) — What belongs in a Boston time capsule that will be buried in 2022?
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking suggestions from the public.
“As City Hall Plaza renovations move along, we’re getting ready to bury a time capsule in early March!” Wu tweeted. “We have room for a few small items to show future generations—reply with your suggestions!”
As City Hall Plaza renovations move along, we’re getting ready to bury a time capsule in early March!
We have room for a few small items to show future generations—reply with your suggestions! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y3TAFoGuKJ
— Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) February 17, 2022
Many of the ideas from Twitter were a reflection of life during a pandemic. People suggested a COVID test kit, a face mask, vaccine cards and hand sanitizers.
Another user came up with a more enduring object to represent Boston – a Dunkin’ straw.