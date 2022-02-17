RYE, N.H. (CBS) — An uptick in bobcat sightings is no cause for alarm, police in southern New Hampshire said Thursday.
The Rye Police Department said they’ve received numerous reports of bobcat sightings in the daytime, and “that is normal.” Bobcats and other animals may be struggling to find food as winter comes to an end, police said.
“They are in survival mode and will not be as afraid when they see humans,” police wrote. “They mean no harm and usually are passing through yards to find their next meal.”
Bobcats typically avoid people. They’ll hunt animals ranging from mice to small deer.
Residents are reminded to keep an eye on children and pets when outside. They should also take down bird feeders at this time of year and keep trash cans covered.