BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are expected to be buyers at the NHL trade deadline next month. Could they turn to their biggest rival to strike a deal?

That is the rumor on the street according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who said earlier this week that Boston is expected to be in on trade talks for Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. The Bruins will not be alone, with LeBrun also mentioning the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues as potential trade partners with the Habs. He added that most playoff contenders will be in the mix.

Chairot was nearly dealt to Calgary when Montreal traded Tyler Foffoli to the Flames earlier this week. With “sizeable interest” in the 30-year-old blue liner, the Canadiens are expected to deal Chiarot sooner rather than later.

“The debate for the Habs is there was a minor injury scare for Chiarot over the weekend. What happens if that happens again? Do they decide to take their best offer soon here? I believe that could happen within the next seven to 10 days,” LeBrun said during TSN’s “Insider Trading” on Tuesday. “I think they’d love to get a first-round pick plus another asset. We’ll see whether they can do that.”

Chiarot is one of the best defensemen available this season. He would be a good fit in Boston, a smart, top-four defenseman that would give the Bruins an upgrade on the left side.

However, the asking price may be a big sticking point, as most teams don’t want to surrender a first-round pick for a player in the final year of their contract. But if the Bruins get desperate to add to their defensive corps, they may have to turn to their rival — and pay their steep asking price.