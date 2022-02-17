DEDHAM (CBS) – Police are searching for two people who left a dead dog outside a shelter in Dedham last fall.
Police said the emaciated pit bull mix dog’s body was found on the Animal Rescue League’s campus by an employee in October.
Surveillance photos released on Thursday captured two people in a Nissan Rogue dropping the dog off at the campus two days before it was found.
Police are looking for help to find the pair that dumped the animal.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call ARL law enforcement or Dedham Police.