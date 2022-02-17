BOSTON (CBS) – There were 3,921 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That marks another strong drop in weekly cases. Last week, there were 6,723 cases.READ MORE: 'Heart Warming' Art Exhibit In Massachusetts & RI Includes Chance To Write Letters For Isolated Seniors
Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 3,251 cases among students and 670 among staff between February 10 and February 16.READ MORE: As Worcester Drops Mask Mandate, Boston Moves Closer To Easing Restrictions
Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth over the last several months:
- February 3-February 9: 6,723 (5,634 kids, 1,089 staff)
- January 27-February 2: 11,986 cases (10,068 kids, 1,918 staff)
- January 20-26: 21,686 cases (18,536 kids, 3,150 staff)
- January 13-19: 32,909 cases (28,151 kids, 3,758 staff)
- January 6-12: 48,414 cases (41,063 kids, 7,351 staff)
- December 23-January 5: 51,110 cases (38,887 kids, 12,213 staff)
- December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff)
- December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff)
- December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff)
- November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff)
- November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff)
- November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff)
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.35% and the percent of staff is 0.48%.MORE NEWS: Retired Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Joins Lawsuit Claiming Protective Firefighter Gear Caused Cancer
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.