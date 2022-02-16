(MARE) – Olivia is a friendly and spunky young girl of Caucasian descent. Olivia enjoys coloring, playing with her dolls, and painting her nails. She also is quite energetic and enjoys being active and playing outside at the playground. She is social and outgoing and easily engages in conversation. Olivia has built positive relationships with her peers and caregivers.
Legally freed for adoption, Olivia will benefit from a home with at least one female parent, with or without older children in the home. A family will need to have the time and patience to appropriately care for Olivia in order to best support her needs. Olivia has a relationship with her three siblings, and a family should be willing to support these relationships post-adoption.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.