BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a little over a year since Tom Brady stumbled away from the Buccaneers’ boat parade in Tampa Bay. The recently retired QB is now in the business of dispensing some wisdom gained on the high seas that fateful day.
With the Rams celebrating their Super Bowl LVI victory with a bus trip through Los Angeles on Wednesday, Brady saw a video of Rams QB Matthew Stafford smoking a cigar and opening up a beer.
Brady couldn’t help but offer up some advice.
“Mix in a water Matt,” Brady tweeted. “Trust me.”
It was useful advice, but based on Stafford’s speech to the assembled crowd later in the day, it does not appear as though it was heeded.
Some lessons need to be lived before they are learned.