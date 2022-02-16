WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Powerful Winds Coming Thursday Night Into Friday Morning
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Normally at this time of year, pitchers and catchers are flocking to sunny Florida and Arizona in preparation for the forthcoming Major League Baseball season. This year, though, the fields are silent, as MLB and the MLBPA remain miles apart on reaching common ground on a new CBA.

The latest update doesn’t sound very encouraging, either.

It comes from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who tweeted Wednesday that the league and the union have plans to meet this week but don’t have a firm date for that meeting. Nightengale added that the two sides have only met once in the past two weeks about the core economic issues involved with the CBA.

The owners have locked out the players since December, when the previous CBA expired. Negotiations have been slow to progress since then, and despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s insistence to the contrary, the scheduled Opening Day date of March 29 appears to be in serious peril.

Throughout the process, a lack of urgency has defined the state of affairs. It appears that now, at a time when camps were supposed to be opening to big leaguers, that will remain the status quo.

