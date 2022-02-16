FOXBORO (CBS) – At least one teenager has been charged in the alleged attack on a transgender North Attleboro High School student last week.
The Bristol County District Attorney said 18-year-old Allen Hart is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to intimidate and a civil rights violation.
The alleged assault happened last Tuesday at North Attleboro High School after a basketball game.
A verbal conflict inside the school eventually spilled into the parking lot, ending when some Foxboro students assaulted the North Attleboro student, allegedly calling her offensive slurs because she is transgender.
The student was not badly hurt.