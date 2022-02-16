BRAINTREE (CBS) – Julius Hammond-Desir, the 19-year-old wanted for the murder of a young man at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last month, was arrested Wednesday. He was captured in Dorchester by Braintree and Boston Police along with Massachusetts State Troopers.
Investigators say Hammond-Desir shot 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley of Dorchester while Beasley was shopping on the main floor of the mall on January 22. He died the next day.
Hammond-Desir was brought to the Braintree Police Department Wednesday morning and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.
Julius Hammond-Desir, was arrested in Boston by members of the Braintree Police, @bostonpolice, and @MassStatePolice.
His arrest is being processed at the Braintree police department and his arraignment for murder is expected as soon as this morning at the Quincy District Court. pic.twitter.com/nkxfJ8n1ax
— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 16, 2022
An arrest warrant had been issued for Hammond-Desir on January 28. A second person, Samantha Schwartz, has been charged with helping Hammond-Desir hide from police. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $20,000 bail last month.