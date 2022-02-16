BRAINTREE (CBS) – Julius Hammond-Desir, the suspect who police say shot and killed a man inside a store at South Shore Plaza in Braintree last month, has been arrested.
Hammond-Desir allegedly shot 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley of Dorchester while he was shopping on the main floor of the mall. Beasley died a day after the January 22 shooting.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s office released a photo of Hammond-Desir about a week later, saying the Maynard man remained at large.
Julius Hammond-Desir, was arrested in Boston by members of the Braintree Police, @bostonpolice, and @MassStatePolice.
His arrest is being processed at the Braintree police department and his arraignment for murder is expected as soon as this morning at the Quincy District Court. pic.twitter.com/nkxfJ8n1ax
— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 16, 2022
On Wednesday, Hammond-Desir was arrested in Dorchester by officers from Braintree, Boston, and Massachusetts State Police.
Hammond-Desir is being booked at Braintree police headquarters and could be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court. He is charged with murder.