By CBSBoston.com Staff
BRAINTREE (CBS) – Julius Hammond-Desir, the suspect who police say shot and killed a man inside a store at South Shore Plaza in Braintree last month, has been arrested.

Hammond-Desir allegedly shot 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley of Dorchester while he was shopping on the main floor of the mall. Beasley died a day after the January 22 shooting.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office released a photo of Hammond-Desir about a week later, saying the Maynard man remained at large.

On Wednesday, Hammond-Desir was arrested in Dorchester by officers from Braintree, Boston, and Massachusetts State Police.

Hammond-Desir is being booked at Braintree police headquarters and could be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court. He is charged with murder.

