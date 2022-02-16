United States Eliminated From Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Tournament In QuarterfinalsThe previously unbeaten U.S. that earned the top seed in the knockout round and looked poised for a deep run instead was dealt the same result as the 2018 group in the last Olympics without NHL players.

Patrice Bergeron Returns To Practice For BruinsPatrice Bergeron has joined his teammates on the road.

Marcus Smart Doubtful Wednesday Night With Right Ankle SprainMarcus Smart had to leave Boston's blowout win over Philadelphia after he suffered an ankle injury on a collision with 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Josh McDaniels Writes Heartfelt Farewell To Patriots, All Of New England In Full-Page AdOutside of a brief stint in Denver and an even briefer stint in St. Louis, Josh McDaniels has spent his entire adult life as a member of Bill Belichick's staff in New England. Now that he's moving on for good after accepting the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, McDaniels is saying goodbye.

Jaylen Brown Says Current Celtics Are 'One Of The Better Defensive Teams' That He's Been OnThe Celtics defense is dominating and demoralizing opponents recently.