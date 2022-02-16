BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has joined his teammates on the road.
The Bruins’ captain was on the ice for practice on Wednesday, after missing the last three games due to a head injury.
The team had said that the plan was for Bergeron to join the Bruins on the road after their game against the Rangers on Tuesday night, and his presence and participation on Wednesday showed that he’s on schedule.
Bergeron stepped back into his spot on the top line during practice.
Back with the boys. © pic.twitter.com/5cwJyJmsKu
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 16, 2022
Bergeron had previously participated in practice, but in a non-contact sweater, on Monday.
The Bruins play Thursday night against the Islanders, before heading to Ottawa for a Saturday night meeting with the Senators.
The 36-year-old Bergeron suffered the head injury after colliding with Sidney Crosby and falling awkwardly into the boards on Feb. 8. He has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Bruins this season.
Without Bergeron and the suspended Brad Marchand, the Bruins lost to the Rangers in a shootout on Tuesday night. Marchand was also participating in Wednesday’s skate, as he’s in New York to appeal his six-game suspension. He’s missed three games thus far, with the Bruins going 1-1-1 in that stretch.