FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution are moving on in the Concacaf Champions League, and they didn’t even have to hit the pitch.

New England’s opponent, AS Cavaly, wasn’t able to solve its visa issues and had to withdraw from the tournament. The first leg was supposed to take place Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium, but was postponed to Friday.

Now the Revolution don’t have to worry about the Round of 16 anymore, as AS Cavaly announced it had withdrawn from the tournament Tuesday night.

“AS Cavaly (HAI) has notified Concacaf that the club has been unable to obtain the necessary visas required to travel to the United States for their upcoming SCCL matches against the New England Revolution (USA), and that they have made the decision to formally withdraw from the competition,” Concacaf said in a statement.

The Revolution now advance to the quarterfinals, where the club will face the winner of the Pumas UNAM (Mexico) vs Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) Round of 16 matchup.

New England fans who purchased SCCL “Pay-as-we-Play” ticket packages will automatically receive their tickets for the home leg of the Quarterfinals with no additional charge to their account. Single-game ticket purchasers for either of the cancelled Round of 16 matches will have the option to receive a full refund or a credit by contacting 1-877-GET-Revs, or emailing cs@revolutionsoccer.net for more information.

New England will now play its first competitive match of the year in the 2022 MLS regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the Portland Timbers, the reigning Western Conference champions. The Revs will then return to Foxboro for the home opener at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 5 vs. FC Dallas.