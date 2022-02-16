WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Powerful Winds Coming Thursday Night Into Friday Morning
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,653 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 46 additional deaths reported.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 2.9%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,525,644. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,324.

There were 77,028 total new tests reported.

There are 832 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 882 on Tuesday.

There are also 161 patients currently in intensive care.

