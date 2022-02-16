PEPPERELL (CBS) – A Pepperrell man is in critical condition, alive largely because of a neighbor’s heroic action.

It was a 911 call just before 10:30 Tuesday night that sent firefighters to 58 Mill Street — where they discovered the caller had done a lot more than just pick up the phone.

As workers boarded up the house Wednesday night, neighbor Sean Sullivan sat across the street watching, feeling very lucky he’d grabbed a cigarette just before bedtime last night — in this very same spot.

“Oh yeah, he could’ve died,” Sullivan says of neighbor Jim Farmer. “So, it’s really lucky that I came out for a smoke — all jokes aside. One hundred percent.”

It was Sullivan who heard a smoke detector beeping across the street, realized smoke was pouring from the house, and called 911.

But he also suspected his 70-something neighbor was still in there. So, he threw open the door and found him — weak and incoherent.

“‘Hey buddy, your house is on fire!’ I said that a couple of times,” Sullivan explains. “I tried to help him up, but he couldn’t get up. He’s a pretty big guy, so I just dragged him out.”

Police and firefighters arrived within a minute or two.

“Seconds matter,” says Fire Chief Brian Borneman, who hopes Sullivan’s quick action will turn out to be a lifesaver.

“Definitely hats off to him,” says Chief Borneman. “He stepped up and did something to help out prior to us getting there.”

The victim was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, before being transferred to Boston in critical condition.

“Great guy,” says Sullivan. “My best hope is that he gets out of the hospital soon, rebuilds the house and moves back in.”

The house — says the fire chief — is likely a total loss.

But Sullivan hopes his neighbor will soon be well enough to return to his beloved animals — chickens and goats abound in the yard.

Sullivan doesn’t care for the “hero” label, but says going in — was the only choice.

“Of course,” Sullivan says shaking his head. “I’m not gonna let him burn in there. He’d do the same for us, I’m sure.”

Chief Borneman believes the cause of the fire will turn out to be electrical.

As of Wednesday night, Jim Farmer was in the ICU at Mass General.