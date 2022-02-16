BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics absolutely pummeled the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but the lopsided victory may have come at a cost. Starting point guard Marcus Smart left the win in the second quarter with what appeared to be a pretty bad ankle injury.

Smart departed Boston’s ninth straight win Tuesday night after colliding with Philly big man Joel Embiid on his way to the basket. Smart had driven the length of the floor when he was met by Embiid down by the Boston basket, and went down in a heap after rolling his ankle. Smart had to be helped off the floor as he couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle.

He eventually returned to hit his two free throws, but was then quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Marcus Smart heads to the locker room. A look at the play that caused the injury here: pic.twitter.com/rTzJ6SUtDq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 16, 2022

Smart saw just 13 minutes of action in the 135-87 Boston victory, scoring seven points while dishing out an assist. He has been excellent for the Celtics during their recent stretch of success, averaging 13.3 points off 50 percent shooting over his last 10 games. He has entered the Defensive Player of the Year race too, anchoring Boston’s top-ranked defense.

Boston head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have much of an update on Smart’s condition after the win, saying only that “he rolled his ankle pretty bad.” Smart will undergo more tests Wednesday morning, but we’ll go ahead and guess that he won’t be playing when the C’s host the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Luckily for the Celtics, Wednesday’s game is their last one before getting a week off for the All-Star break. But losing Smart for any length of time will put the team in a rough spot, with the veteran thriving in his starting point guard role as of late. While the deadline pickup of Derrick White would help ease the blow of losing Smart, the Celtics will need their defensive bulldog if they want to make any sort of noise come playoff time.