HYANNISPORT (CBS) – A man claiming to be a relative of the Kennedys was arrested near the family compound in Hyannisport overnight.
Barnstable Police were called to the neighborhood late Tuesday night for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The car belonged to 32-year-old Anthony Putnam of Saratoga Springs, New York. Officers found him kneeling in a driveway on Marchant Avenue with spray paint cans in each hand, painting a message on the pavement, stating he was a grandson of one of the Kennedys.
According to the police report, when they asked him what he was doing, Putnam said, “I am family” and “I did this because they need to know the truth about me.”
He was arrested for “injury to real and personal property.”
A person at the scene told police Putnam has come to Hyannisport several times since last June claiming to be a Kennedy relative. According to the police report, Putnam came to the compound on Thanksgiving and left a box with what he claimed was DNA evidence that he was a member of the family.
Putnam made a brief appearance in Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning and was ordered to have an evaluation.