BOSTON (CBS) — A new video from the International Space Station is providing an out-of-this-world look at the Boston area.
The @ISSAboveYou account shared footage of "winter views over New Hampshire and Massachusetts" that was taken Wednesday afternoon from 260 miles above Earth.
"The City of Boston is under a blanket of little fluffy clouds it seems but Cape Cod is visible in all its glory," the caption stated.
The patches of snow seen from space may not stick around for long, as 60-degree weather and a rain storm is expected in the area on Thursday.