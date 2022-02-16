BROCKTON (CBS) – The Governor’s Council has voted unanimously to commute the sentences of William Allen and Thomas Koonce.
Both men have spent decades behind bars for separate crimes.
Koonce is a U.S. Marine and has served 30 years in prison for the 1987 murder of Mark Santos.
Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in the 1994 murder of Purvis Bester. His co-defendant stabbed the victim to death. That co-defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released in 2011.
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was part of the movement urging Baker to commute Allen’s sentence.
Governor Charlie Baker commuted the sentences in January. The Governor's Council approval makes both men eligible for parole.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and members of the victim’s family support the move.