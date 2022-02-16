BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers this week, but due to the MLB lockout, that is not happening.

Outside Fenway in February, all is calm and quiet. The sidewalks snowy. The passersby bundled up and walking briskly. All signs that Boston’s ballpark is just begging for baseball.

“Especially with COVID. We’ve all been struggling to get through the season. As soon as baseball arrives you know things are warming up and that’s an exciting time of year,” one fan said.

“August nights, September nights, October nights. Some of the best energy I’ve ever felt. There’s really no place like Fenway. That’s something I’m really looking forward to,” another fan added.

But before opening day on March 31st is a sure thing, something’s got to give in this second longest lockout in baseball history.

“The owners need to understand, and the players, that their decisions have a direct impact on a lot of other people. I think it’s very unfair the way these dealings have been taken care of between the two,” said longtime sausage vendor Joe Addesa.

Addesa has been a proud part of the industry for decades. This is frustrating.

“You deserve to be where you are, but just be mindful of the people beneath you. We all need each other in one way or another,” he added.

The two sides will reportedly meet again Thursday. And if anyone knows a thing or two about hanging in there – it’s the Fenway faithful.

“Considering how well they played last year it’ll be exciting to see if they get off to a good start this year,” a fan said. “It’ll be worth waiting for. Exciting to see what comes out of all of this.”