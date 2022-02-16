BOSTON (CBS) — February sure is keeping us on our toes.

Rain or snow has fallen on 7 of the first 14 days and with an active finish to the month, this will likely be the wettest February in at least 9 years.

It seems each time we get a fresh snowpack this winter, it is all but wiped out within a week. Same story this week. After a somewhat surprising 4-to-8”+ of snow Sunday and Monday and a frigid start to the week, we are once again expecting near-record warmth and the complete vaporizing of the snow.

And, while the coming rain, snowmelt and warm temperatures will surely make headlines, it is the wind that concerns us most.

TIMELINE

Thursday Afternoon

Few rogue sprinkles possible but the story will be the warmth. High temperatures will once again touch 60 degrees in many areas. The record in Boston is 61 degrees set back in 1981, we have a real shot. Winds get busy out of the south, gusting to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

The peak of the rain and wind occurs overnight. There will be a period of downpours, moving through between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. we will have frequent gusts between 50-to-65 mph along the coastline and between 35-to-50 mph inland. There’s a slight chance we could see a few gusts reach 70 mph on the immediate, exposed coastline of the outer Cape. Winds of this magnitude are certain to cause some tree damage as well as scattered power outages.

Friday Morning

The rain tapers from northwest to southeast during the morning, the last to clear will be Cape Cod. Winds peak early in the morning (through about 8 a.m.) and then gradually decrease from there. We will see a wind shift to the northwest by mid-to-late morning and gusts will drop to between 30-to-40 mph by midday. Temperatures will be quite mild to start the day with highs near 60 before noon. (Record is 66 for Friday)

Friday Afternoon

Wind continues to decrease hour by hour and temperatures also begin to fall off by late afternoon and evening. Not expecting a “flash freeze” but any standing water will freeze up Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by midnight.

We will continue to update the timing and strength of the coming rain and wind as new data comes in. Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBS New Boston for updates.