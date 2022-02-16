Concussion Protocol Leads To Bizarre Scene With Igor Shesterkin Late In Bruins-Rangers GameA bizarre scene played out on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with a concussion spotter pulling Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the game several minutes after a collision in the crease, only for Shesterkin to make a rapid return to the ice in time to lead the Rangers to a shootout victory over the Bruins.

Celtics Sent A Message With Tuesday Night's Annihilation Of 76ersThe Celtics put a massive exclamation point on their winning streak Tuesday night, demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers by 48 points. A message was indeed sent.

Josh McDaniels Writes Heartfelt Farewell To Patriots, All Of New England In Full-Page AdOutside of a brief stint in Denver and an even briefer stint in St. Louis, Josh McDaniels has spent his entire adult life as a member of Bill Belichick's staff in New England. Now that he's moving on for good after accepting the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, McDaniels is saying goodbye.

Marcus Smart Leaves Celtics' Big Win Over 76ers With Ankle InjuryMarcus Smart had to leave Boston's blowout win over Philadelphia after he suffered an ankle injury on a collision with 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Revolution Advance In Concacaf Champions League As AS Cavaly Drops Out Due To Visa IssuesThe Revolution are moving on in the Concacaf Champions League, and they didn't even have to hit the pitch.