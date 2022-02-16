BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge following an alleged domestic violence incident in the city.
Boston Police arrested Dana Lamb on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
In a statement, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long called the allegation “extremely disturbing.”
“This allegation of domestic violence committed by a Boston Police Officer is extremely disturbing. The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously. Domestic violence is unacceptable in society,” Long said. “A thorough investigation into this matter will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. “
No further information about the incident is currently available.