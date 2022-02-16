BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of obstructing a federal investigation into fires at Jewish institutions in Massachusetts in 2019 has been arrested in Sweden.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said 35-year-old Alexander Giannakakis was arrested Wednesday by Swedish authorities in a Stockholm suburb.
The FBI said Giannakakis’ younger brother was the prime suspect in an investigation into a total of four fires in May 2019 at a Chabad Center in Arlington, another one in Needham and a Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea. The center in Arlington had two fires.
Giannakakis’ brother later died, but investigators questioned Alexander about storage facilities the brothers had rented.
“It is alleged that Giannakakis deliberately lied about the second storage unit and concealed it from investigators to prevent them from seizing his brother’s property,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
In an indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors said Giannakakis went to the second storage unit on March 22, 2020 and “removed items belonging to his younger brother that were relevant and material to the ongoing arson investigation,” including a backpack and bottle of cyanide.
Giannakakis, who lived in Quincy, then left for Sweeden that night and never returned.
He’s now facing a long list of charges, including making false statements, concealing records and tampering with documents.
Federal investigators plan on bringing him back to Boston to face charges.