WOBURN (CBS) — Kevin Coucelos is outraged at school officials and the football coaching staff at Woburn High School after he said his 14-year-old son Johnathon Coucelos became the target of multiple attacks from other students and teammates at the school.

“He was not comfortable at school. He was a target every day to a point that he was unsafe at that high school and his life was in jeopardy,” Coucelos said.

WBZ News does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they want to be named.

“Very distressed, he has not been eating not been himself,” Coucelos said. “Took a big toll on him. He won’t leave his room. It’s very heartbreaking.”

Coucelos said this all started back in September and someone was rolling their cellphone while the attack was underway inside the football locker room.

You can see and hear some teammates cheering during the alleged assault. WBZ-TV blurred the video due to the nature of the crime and the age of everyone involved.

“A whole bunch, a mob if you want to call it, they came rushing in and they assaulted my son physically and sexually assaulted my son,” he said.

Woburn Police and District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

“Johnathon continued to be assaulted and intimated and harassed but in person and social media for weeks after. He was attacked in bathroom at school and Spanish class in school,” the family attorney, Peter Hahn said.

A total of seven students now may face a number of charges including assault and battery and indecent assault and battery. A clerk magistrates hearing was supposed to take place today in juvenile court but got postponed until March.

The Woburn Superintendent released a statement saying:

“I wish to be unequivocal in the fact that I join every member of the WPS administration in condemning physical and sexual violence in all forms. We are committed to a thorough, multifaceted fact finding operation, and we pledge to be forthcoming regarding the results of those investigations and to enact their findings and recommendations.”

The family said because of safety concerns, they took their son Johnathon out of Woburn High School back in December. He is now getting home tutoring. They plan to enroll him in a private school.

Meanwhile, the family is moving forward with a lawsuit. They want school officials to be held accountable.

“I want to see all the school officials, especially coaches, be fired. Not suspended, fired,” Coucelos said.

He also wants to send a message to other kids and parents who may be suffering with a similar situation. “A lot of kids do not come out with this. And I give my son 100% credit and bravery to come out and speak about this. To all the young kids out there if this has happened to you come forward and don’t be afraid a lot of people will back you up,” Coucelos said.