MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS) — An ice cream recall for Massachusetts shoppers is expanding to include more states and more brands of the frozen treats that could potentially be contaminated with listeria.
Connecticut’s Royal Ice Cream Company is now recalling all products made at its Manchester facility with plant number “CT121” or “CT#121.” So far there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall, but listeria was detected on processing equipment.
The recalled products include:
- Batch brand pints, all flavors
- Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
- Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs
- New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
- Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
- Art Cream all pint Flavors
- Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
- Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
- Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
- Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
- Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
- Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
- Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla
- Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.
Originally, only Batch Ice Cream sold at Market Basket, Big Y and Roche Bros. stores were part of the recall. Now New Hampshire, Rhode Island Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida and Texas retailers are part of the recall.
Listeria can cause serious or deadly infections in rare cases in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriage and stillbirths. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea.
Anyone who bought the recalled ice cream should return it to the store for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 860-649-5358.
