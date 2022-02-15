FOXBORO (CBS) — There will be no Concacaf match at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night. The New England Revolution’s first leg Round of 16 matchup with AS Cavaly has been pushed back a few days after the Haitian club had issues obtaining the necessary visas to travel.

But there will be soccer in Foxboro this week. Instead of hitting the pitch on Tuesday, the Revs-Cavaly match has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. At least it will be a lot warmer Friday night, with temps in the 50s — rather than the 20s that are expected in New England on Tuesday night.