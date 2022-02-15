NEWTON (CBS) — The ICKids daycare in Newton is closing its doors after backlash over a ‘blackface’ incident. In a Facebook post, the daycare said this stems from a misunderstanding on February 8.

“To celebrate ‘black history month,’ a teacher in Toddler’s classroom at ICKids planned and carried out an activity that involved black mask/black face. One of the parents pointed out that the black mask/blackface is offensive,” they wrote.

The daycare said the teacher apologized and was reprimanded after the incident was brought to light.

Days later the incident had surfaced on social media. The daycare said they tried to apologize but acknowledged it was “not the best statement.”

“We were trying to send a message to say that research for toddler curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize to every and anyone this might have offended.”

The teacher at the center of the incident has been fired. The center has closed due to protests.

Parents of children who attended the daycare have been given a list of nearby centers.

“We have had a multicultural diverse staff and families ranging from African American, Spanish, to Asian to this indeed was not our intent,” the daycare wrote.

“In the event that we reopen our doors all staff will be trained in Diversity and creating curriculum for the birth to 5-year-old age group. We would also aim high for a more diverse staff with strong child care background knowledge and experience.”