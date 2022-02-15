FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution have a new look. The Revs unveiled the club’s new primary jersey on Tuesday.
The new jersey, named "Liberty," will be the club's primary kit during the 2022 season. The bespoke pattern on the jersey is inspired by Boston's Freedom Trail, a walking trail through the heart of Boston encompassing 16 historical sites from the American Revolution.
The Revs showed off the new jersey in a Tweet on Tuesday morning:
The Flag of New England — a staple of recent Revolution uniforms — remains on the back of the jersey’s neck. The shirt’s custom jock tag is a 96 inside the outline of the Revolution’s new seal, symbolizing the club’s proud history as an original founding member of MLS.
The jersey is now available for purchase at the Gillette Stadium ProShop and online. New England was set to debut the new look in Tuesday night's Concacaf matchup with AS Cavaly at Gillette Stadium, but that match has been postponed until Friday night (if it is played at all.)