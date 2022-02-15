BOSTON (CBS) — If the Super Bowl films weren’t enough, if the America’s Game specials weren’t enough, and if nine of Tom Brady’s “Man In The Arena” episodes weren’t enough to encapsulate the historic Patriots run from 2001-18, then another documentary series just might do the trick.
That will be coming soon, as Apple TV+ announced that a 10-part series simply called “The Dynasty” has been ordered.
The documentary will be based on Jeff Benedict’s 2020 book of the same name. The book detailed the Patriots from the time that owner Robert Kraft got involved with the franchise through the sixth Super Bowl victory for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at the end of the 2018 season.
“The documentary series, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (‘Tiger’), will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive,” Apple said in the announcement. “The filmmakers have also been given access to the organization during the 2021 season and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.”
Ron Howard will be among the executive producers, and the series will be produced by Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films. A release date was not announced.