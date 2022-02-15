NEEDHAM (CBS) – A hoax email led some Needham parents and kids to think school had been canceled on Tuesday.

“Half asleep, checked my email before bed and see a message that looks like it’s coming from Pollard Middle School,” said parent Melissa Stein.

The email sent Monday night said classes were canceled Tuesday due to icy roads.

“Went back and read the email again and started to think that’s not really how the principal would have written the email,” Stein said. “The punctuation was off. The wording seemed weird.”

It turns out the email was fake. The superintendent sent a message to Pollard parents first thing Tuesday, and school went on as scheduled.

“Everyone was talking about it all day,” student Ali Stein said.

Rumors did swirl throughout town about who was able to hack the system. Most kids were of course a little disappointed, but there was also some worry. What other personal information could have been accessed?

“I have a Zoom account using my school email and my phone number is attached to it,” said seventh grader Ali Stein. “If they get my phone number they can get my personal information, everything that’s on my phone.”

While school leaders look into how this happened, a lot of local parents admitted on social media they were honestly a little impressed.

“I had commented on how they must be teaching the kids some great computer skills if a seventh or eighth grader is able to do that,” Melissa Stein said.