NANTUCKET (CBS) – There’s a proposal on Nantucket to allow anyone to go topless on any of the beaches on the island.
Dorothy Stover has proposed the “Gender Equality on Beaches” bylaw amendment, which reads, “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”
The proposal is one of dozens of articles included in a long agenda for Nantucket’s next town meeting on May 2.
According to the Cape Cod Times, even if the amendment is approved, state law would have to be changed.