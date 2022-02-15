Some Believe Matt Patricia Will Join Patriots' Coaching Staff On Offensive SideESPN's Mike Reiss reported that some "smart NFL personnel" believe that Patricia may be tabbed by Bill Belichick to work as a coach on the offensive side of the ball.

New England Revolution Reveal Club's New Primary JerseyThe New England Revolution have a new look. The Revs unveiled the club’s new primary jersey on Tuesday.

Richard Sherman Really Wants The World To Know That Matthew Stafford Is Not A Hall Of FamerRichard Sherman is having none of the Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame debate.

Celtics Can Prove Winning Streak Is No Joke Tuesday Night Vs. 76ersThe Celtics don't have to worry about James Harden, but Tuesday night's tilt against the 76ers is still a great test and a win would help strengthen the team's recent resume.

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFLTom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said "never say never." So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady.