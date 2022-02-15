LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Nancy Kerrigan knows something about being involved in figure skating drama. Now the Stoneham native and Olympic medalist is producing a movie about one, according to a report.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Kerrigan is executive producing “Fire & Ice,” which is said to be a film about friends training for the Winter Olympics who “must juggle pressure from sponsors, romantic temptations, mental health and their own drive to win — possibly at all costs.”
Kerrigan will also choreograph skating scenes in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The project is being developed by Picturestart, and there’s no word yet on where it might land for skating fans to see.
Kerrigan won a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics, and then a silver in the 1994 games that were marred by scandal. Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg ahead of the ’94 competition, but still managed to come in second. Rival skater Tonya Harding pled guilty to hindering the prosecution as they investigated the attack, and was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.