FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have a new director of player personnel. New England stayed in-house to replace Dave Ziegler, with Matt Groh taking over his duties in the front office, the Patriots announced Tuesday.
Ziegler was New England’s director of player personnel in 2021, but left this offseason to become general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now Groh, the son of former assistant Al Groh, will get his turn in the position.READ MORE: Daniel Theis Ready To Reintroduce Himself To Celtics
Groh is a native of Hingham who played quarterback at Princeton University. He graduated from Princeton in 2003 and later earned a law degree from the University of Virginia in 2008.READ MORE: New 10-Part Documentary Series On Patriots Dynasty Announced For Apple TV+
Groh is set to enter his 12th season with the New England Patriots. He joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant, serving in that role for two years before spending six seasons as an area scout. Groh spent two seasons as a national scout and was the team’s college scouting director in 2021.MORE NEWS: Some Believe Matt Patricia Will Join Patriots' Coaching Staff On Offensive Side
Ziegler was New England’s director of player personnel for one season after replacing Nick Caserio, who had held the position from 2009-2020.