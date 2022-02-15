WEATHER ALERT:Wind Gusts Up To 65 MPH Possible Later This Week
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,459 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 90 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.09%.

READ MORE: Somerville Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Shooting

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,523,991. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,278.

READ MORE: State Police Identify 2 Drivers Killed In Head-On East Brookfield Crash

There were 37,062 total new tests reported.

There are 882 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is also down from Monday when there were 1,024 people in the hospital with COVID.

MORE NEWS: Provincetown Lifting COVID Vaccine Proof And Mask Mandates; 'Zero Active Cases' Among Residents

There are also 168 patients currently in intensive care.

CBSBoston.com Staff